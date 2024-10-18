Lielākais tiešsaistes resurss nirējiem
Ērkšķu vainags Starfish

Good News – Crown of Thorns Starfish

We have some exciting news from the stunning Mioskon dive site in Raja Ampat. After months of monitoring the Crown of Thorns starfish (COTS) population, our concerted efforts seem to be paying off. We extracted 33 Crown of Thorns from the area during a dedicated removal dive in April. Late September, upon revisiting the site, only two were found! This significant drop in numbers suggests that the situation is well under control.

Why is the Crown of Thorns starfish a concern?

COTS are a natural part of coral reef ecosystems, but when their numbers spike, they can wreak havoc. These starfish feed on coral polyps, which can cause extensive coral damage in high concentrations, leading to reef degradation. Outbreaks of COTS can be triggered by factors like nutrient pollution and rising ocean temperatures, which affect coral health and make it more vulnerable to these voracious predators.

Mioskon, known for its colourful corals and incredible schools of fish, has been a focal point for conservation efforts. In April, we noticed an uptick in COTS at the site, leading to swift action. Removal efforts were organised to mitigate further coral damage and prevent a full-blown outbreak. A total of 33 starfish were removed during that operation.

On our September dive, the count of just two starfish is a promising sign that the measures taken are working. Consistent monitoring, responsible dive practices, and maintaining a healthy reef system have all contributed to stabilising the situation. While we remain vigilant, the sharp reduction in numbers indicates that the outbreak is under control for now.

Even though the current situation looks promising, we know ecosystems are fragile and dynamic. We will continue to monitor the COTS population at Mioskon and other dive sites around Raja Ampat. Our team is ready to act swiftly, if necessary, to preserve the health of the reefs.

About Meridian Adventure Dive Resort: Located in the stunning Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5-Star Eco Resort.

Nesenā Ziņas
Kuprītis, atgriezies jūrā pēc nokļūšanas Skotijā Kuprītis, atgriezies jūrā pēc nokļūšanas Skotijā
Haizivju asās maltītes varētu būt glābiņš brūnaļģēm Haizivju asās maltītes varētu būt glābiņš brūnaļģēm
Grupas "Aggressor Adventures" pārstāvis Veins B Brauns izdod pirmo grāmatu Grupas "Aggressor Adventures" pārstāvis Veins B Brauns izdod pirmo grāmatu
Iepazīstieties ar Stīvu Bekšalu — vienu no daudzajām Bite-Back balvām! Iepazīstieties ar Stīvu Bekšalu — vienu no daudzajām Bite-Back balvām!
Ūdenslīdējs mirst Meksikā, veicot solo cenote zondi Ūdenslīdējs mirst Meksikā, veicot solo cenote zondi
Ukrainas brīvnirējs uzstāda pasaules rekordu bez spurām Ukrainas brīvnirējs uzstāda pasaules rekordu bez spurām

