Ar akvalangu nirējs ANZ 74. izdevums ir iznācis

Ar akvalangu nirējs ANZ 74. izdevums ir iznācis

Noklikšķiniet šeit, lai Ūdenslīdējs ANZ 74

Ziņu apkopojums
Chowder Bay rays slaughtered, new Emperor itinerary, new wrecks sunk in Thailand, Kids Dive for Free in the Philippines, and an Australian diver dies in Bali.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A
The Divers Alert Network experts discuss children and scuba diving.

Austrālija
Dr Elodie Camprasse explains how the vast majority of species of the Great Southern Reef are found there and nowhere else in the world.

Zālamana salas
Don Silcock waxes lyrical about the diving opportunities that exist around Uepi Island in the Marovo Lagoon.

Vanuatu
Adrian Stacey discovers that the island of Espiritu Santo has a lot more to offer the diving fraternity than the world- renowned wreck of the SS President Coolidge.

Sinepju meistarklase
Alex Mustard focuses his attention on coral reefs.

Unikālā Austrālijas jūras dzīve
Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the spotted stingaree.

Diving With… Sheree Marris
PT Hirschfield chats with author and media personality Sheree Marris about bridging gaps between the ocean and the public, plus her latest book on octopus.

Aizsardzības stūrītis
The efforts of Sea Shepherd Australia’s Shark Defence Campaign to protect Australia’s shark population.

Divers trauksmes tīkls
Jūsu darbs IR Klientu apkalpošana DAN team recount an incident that showcases the challenges in diagnosing decompression illness.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part two
Don Silcock develops a ‘lust for rust’ when he visit the wreck- diving Mecca of Bikini Atoll.

Octopus – underwater wonders
Sheree Marris focuses on these masters of disguise, mimics and escape artists — unlike anything in the animal kingdom, octopus are the ocean’s ultimate enigma, showcasing an extraordinary diversity that defies the imagination.

Jaunzēlande
Maria Kuster explains why the New Zealand Fiordland is so special to her – and invites guest Gene Denton to give his own take on this unique destination.

Papildu tests
Adrian Stacey took the Kraken KR-S160 strobes on his assignment to the Philippines to rate and review their performance.

Latest Podcast epizode no Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kā jūs izturat sekošanu niršanai, ja jūsu pēdējais ir bijis ļoti saspringts gaisa trūkuma dēļ? #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kā jūs izturat sekošanu niršanai, ja jūsu pēdējais ir bijis ļoti saspringts gaisa trūkuma dēļ?
#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs
SAITES

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Iekārtu iegāde: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Vai atgriezties ūdenī pēc sliktas niršanas? #AskMark #akvalangs

00: 00 ievads
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Izpakošana
03:51 Spec
09:40 Apskats

Scuba.com vietnes saite:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Iekārtu iegāde: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.
00: 00 ievads
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Izpakošana
03:51 Spec
09:40 Apskats

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 nabas kabatas pārskats #Unboxing #Review

Šonedēļ Podcast apraidā profesionālie niršanas ceļveži Filipīnās atrodas karstā ūdenī pēc tam, kad ir saņemts paziņojums, ka daži pieņem samaksu par vārdu iegravēšanu koraļļos, ​​kā rezultātā varas iestādes četrkāršo atlīdzību par jebkādu informāciju par vainīgajiem. LL foršais Dž nesen pastāstīja Guardian, ka anamatroniskā haizivs Deep Blue Sea viņu gandrīz noslīcināja. Un kāds bijušais Jūras spēku ūdenslīdējs ir nolēmis kļūt par pirmo, kas peld pa Anglijas kanālu uz muguras.

Šonedēļ Podcast apraidā profesionālie niršanas ceļveži Filipīnās atrodas karstā ūdenī pēc tam, kad ir saņemts paziņojums, ka daži pieņem samaksu par vārdu iegravēšanu koraļļos, ​​kā rezultātā varas iestādes četrkāršo atlīdzību par jebkādu informāciju par vainīgajiem. LL foršais Dž nesen pastāstīja Guardian, ka anamatroniskā haizivs Deep Blue Sea viņu gandrīz noslīcināja. Un kāds bijušais Jūras spēku ūdenslīdējs ir nolēmis kļūt par pirmo, kas peld pa Anglijas kanālu uz muguras.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Iekārtu iegāde: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Gidi tika apmaksāti Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Jaunākie komentāri
Raimonds Spruance: SS ASV laineris kļūs par pasaulē lielāko mākslīgo rifu
Joann: Nebrīvē turēts delfīns "izmests ar vannas ūdeni"
Otrs Marks: Kā pagarināt sava niršanas aprīkojuma kalpošanas laiku
Maikls L: SS ASV laineris kļūs par pasaulē lielāko mākslīgo rifu
matēts w: Atvienota šļūtene izraisīja Scapa ūdenslīdēja nāvi
Nesenā Ziņas
Nepareizi dzirdēta balss 25 gadus svieda HMS Trooper subvraku medniekus Nepareizi dzirdēta balss 25 gadus svieda HMS Trooper subvraku medniekus
Sievietes nirējas ķermeņa daļas atrastas haizivī Sievietes nirējas ķermeņa daļas atrastas haizivī
Monty Halls sadarbojas ar HX Big Blue Bag Project Monty Halls sadarbojas ar HX Big Blue Bag Project
HMS OCToPUS ieroču ūdenslīdēji, lai ātri sētu jūras zāli HMS OCToPUS ieroču ūdenslīdēji, lai ātri sētu jūras zāli
Visu zvaigžņu tehnoloģiju nedēļa Sarkanajā jūrā Visu zvaigžņu tehnoloģiju nedēļa Sarkanajā jūrā
Ūdenslīdēji Sicīlijā paceļ "Atlantis zelta" kuģa vraku Ūdenslīdēji Sicīlijā paceļ "Atlantis zelta" kuģa vraku

