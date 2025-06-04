Žurnālu abonēšana
Noņemiet reklāmas par 3 £ mēnesī
Ienākt

Galileo 3 titanium arrives with summer AI discounts

Sekojiet mums pakalpojumā Google ziņas
Abonējiet mūsu iknedēļas biļetenu
The new Scubapro Galileo 3 Ti
The new blue-bezelled Scubapro Galileo 3 Ti

Scubapro launched its Galileo 3 watch-style dive-dators last August, and now it has brought out a titanium-cased version, the G3 Ti, designed to make the unit both durable and, at 99g, nearly 40% lighter than the G3.

The G3 Ti has a recommended retail price of £529 compared with the £449 price-tag of the original G3.

However, there is also a summer offer on wireless air-integrated (AI) units, whereby the G3 TI bundled with a transmitter is available for £649, and the G3 with transmitter costs £559.

Scubapro Smart+ transmitters usually add £233 (and the Smart+ Pro version £280) to the price of a dators, so for those looking for air-integration it’s worth considering. The discounted prices are available until the end of September this year. 

Both models share the same high-contrast full-colour display beneath scratch-resistant sapphire glass, and the Ti has a deep-blue (as opposed to the G3’s black) stainless-steel rotatable bezel, with self-luminescent digits and markers that combine with the backlight to boost visibility in all conditions. The bezel can be used to set and track dive-time in Gauge mode.

An intuitive menu design and four button controls enable navigation through six dive modes, a choice of algorithms, screen styles, colour themes and other personalised dive-management options. Data presentation can be customised using Light or Classic screen options.

The modes are Nitrox, Trimix, CCR, Sidemount, Gauge and Freediving, while the alternative algorithms are Predictive Multi-Gas Bühlmann ZHL-16 ADT MB PMG and ZHL-16 GF (Gradient Factors).

Time metric on the G3 Titanium
Laiks
Temperatūra
Temperatūra
Virsmas intervāls
Virsmas intervāls
Drošības pietura
Drošības pietura

The rechargeable lithium battery provides up to 30hr of dive-time per charge and up to 10 days of battery-life in Watch mode, says Scubapro.

If opting for wireless air-integration this monitors tank pressure and provides a true remaining bottom time (RBT) reading, allowing gas consumption to be factored into decompression calculations.

With the Predictive Multi Gas option up to eight nitrox/trimix tanks as well as a diluent tank on a closed-circuit rebreather and a pony bottle can be factored in to handle any recreational or technical-diving scenario, says Scubapro.

Personalised dive-management functions include PDIS (Profile Dependent Intermediate Stops) and microbubble levels of conservatism to match the diver’s experience, age and physical conditioning.

Kompass
Kompass
Maksimālais dziļums
Maksimālais dziļums
Heart rate (optional)
Heart rate (optional)

3D digitālais tilt-compensated compass is included in the specification, while Heart Rate Monitoring is an optional feature that allows the user’s heartbeat to be tracked while diving as well as at the surface. It was this innovation that drew attention when the original Galileo was launched 18 years ago (the full-colour screen emerged on the G2 in 2017).

A Bluetooth Low Energy interface allows dives to be uploaded to any iOS or Android device or PC/Mac, while firmware can be user-updated using the LogTrak 2.0 iOS app, which also enables custom watchfaces to be uploaded, or the Android app.

For topside use the Sport setting offers a running mode, swim-stroke counter, pedometer and stopwatch. Smart notifications for emails, texts, media player controls and alerts are available when the G3 Ti is paired with a compatible iPhone. Custom watch-faces can be uploaded using the LogTRAK 2.0 app.

The G3 Ti, which has a maximum operating depth of 120m. comes with a 22mm black silicone strap, and interchangeable bands in other colours are available. Atrodiet papildinformāciju at the Scubapro site.

Arī pakalpojumā Divernet: SEALIFE SPORTDIVER S HOUSES PHONES TO 30M, COLOURFUL TRAVELLER: SCUBAPRO NAVIGATOR LITE BC, SCUBAPRO PIEVIENO KRĀSU MASKĀM UN SNORKEĻIEM, DISCOVER THE LATEST IN DIVE GEAR: SCUBAPRO S-TEK FIN REVIEW

Latest Podcast epizode no Scuba Diver Mag
Atjaunināts ekipējuma sadarbības partneris: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Sveiki! Esmu mācījies par sānu montāžu, un man ir grūti atrast skaidru piemēru, kā uzstādīt tvertnes. Es zinu, ka tas tiks apskatīts apmācībā, bet man jāzina, ko iegādāties, pirms sāku nodarbību, man tuvumā nav laba sānu montāžas veikala. Vai varat, lūdzu, parādīt, kā tiek uzstādīti sānu montāžas tanki un deko/skatuves tanki? Lūdzu, apmeklējiet mūsu vietni, lai iegūtu vairāk jaunumu par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfiju, padomus un padomus, kā arī ceļojumu atskaites: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Svarīgas filiāļu saites, kurām sekot 🔗 Saņemiet 15% atlaidi starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam! Izmantojiet kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Iegādājieties Scuba Gears šeit: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Pavedieni: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/ Website: https://www.tiktok.com/Website: scubadi https://godivingshow.com/ Vietne: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumiem: info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬Ieteiktie video jums: ▶️ https://www.watch.Uv.com ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck0t1 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh64OTI2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/Ht38 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk86dB4AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu71EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?vJ=siX https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y4wIOKde8 ================================= ✅ Par žurnālu Scuba Diver. Laipni lūdzam žurnālā Scuba Diver! Mēs esam kaislīgi par visu, kas saistīts ar zemūdens pasauli. Kā bezmaksas izplatīšanas žurnāls Eiropā, ANZ un Ziemeļamerikā, mēs piedāvājam jums jaunāko informāciju par niršanu ar akvalangu, sākot no niršanas ceļojumu galamērķiem un godīgiem aprīkojuma pārskatiem līdz ekspertu padomiem, ziņām un iedvesmojošiem zemūdens stāstiem. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esat pieredzējis nirējs vai tikai sāciet savu zemūdens ceļojumu, mūsu saturs ir izstrādāts, lai jūs būtu informēts, iedvesmotu un būtu gatavs nākamajai niršanai. Ienāciet, izpētiet un uzturiet savienojumu ar niršanas pasauli kopā ar mums! Pievienojieties mums un nekad nepalaidiet garām nevienu piedzīvojumu! Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumiem, lūdzu, izmantojiet tālāk norādīto kontaktinformāciju: 📩 E-pasts: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Vai jums patīk niršana ar akvalangu? Abonējiet tūlīt, lai saņemtu padomus par niršanu ceļojumiem, aprīkojuma apskatus, padomus par akvalangu, episkām niršanām, niršanas ziņām un zemūdens stāstiem!

@jaketarren
#askmark Sveiki! Esmu mācījies par sānu montāžas tehniku, un man ir grūti atrast skaidru piemēru, kā uzstādīt tankus. Zinu, ka tas tiks apskatīts apmācībā, bet man jāzina, ko iegādāties, pirms sāku nodarbības, jo man tuvumā nav laba sānu montāžas tehnikas veikala.

Vai varat, lūdzu, parādīt, kā tiek uzstādīti sānu montāžas tanki un deko/skatuves tanki?

Lūdzu, apmeklējiet mūsu vietni, lai uzzinātu vairāk par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfijām, padomiem un ceļojumu ziņojumiem: https://divernet.com/

✅ Svarīgas filiāļu saites, kurām sekot

🔗 Saņemiet 15% atlaidi starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam! Lietošanas kods: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Iegādājieties Scuba Gears šeit:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Sazinieties ar mums.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Pavedieni: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Vietne: https://divernet.com/
Vietne: https://godivingshow.com/
Vietne: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Biznesa jautājumiem: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬 Jums ieteiktie video:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Par žurnālu Scuba Diver.

Laipni lūdzam žurnālā Scuba Diver! Mēs esam kaislīgi par visu, kas saistīts ar zemūdens pasauli. Kā bezmaksas izplatīšanas žurnāls Eiropā, ANZ un Ziemeļamerikā, mēs piedāvājam jums jaunāko informāciju par niršanu ar akvalangu, sākot no niršanas ceļojumu galamērķiem un godīgiem aprīkojuma pārskatiem līdz ekspertu padomiem, ziņām un iedvesmojošiem zemūdens stāstiem.

Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esat pieredzējis nirējs vai tikai sāciet savu zemūdens ceļojumu, mūsu saturs ir izstrādāts, lai jūs būtu informēts, iedvesmotu un būtu gatavs nākamajai niršanai. Ienāciet, izpētiet un uzturiet savienojumu ar niršanas pasauli kopā ar mums! Pievienojieties mums un nekad nepalaidiet garām nevienu piedzīvojumu!

Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumiem, lūdzu, izmantojiet tālāk norādīto kontaktinformāciju:

📩 E-pasts: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Vai jums patīk niršana ar akvalangu? Abonējiet tūlīt, lai saņemtu padomus par niršanu, pārskatus par aprīkojumu, padomus par niršanu, niršanu, niršanas ziņas un zemūdens stāstus!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Kā uzstādīt sānos montējamu cilindru?

Atjaunināts aprīkojuma sadarbības partneris: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Kā piestiprināt mirgojošu gaismu pie sava divkāršā vai viena cilindra, lai mans draugs varētu mani redzēt/atrast pat sliktas redzamības apstākļos vai naktī? Tipiskā šo lietu aukliņa vienmēr ļauj gaismai krist uz leju un to aizsegt. Lūdzu, apmeklējiet mūsu tīmekļa vietni, lai uzzinātu vairāk par niršanu, zemūdens fotografēšanu, padomus un ieteikumus, kā arī ceļojumu pārskatus: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Svarīgas sadarbības partneru saites, kurām sekot 🔗 Saņemiet 15% atlaidi starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam! Izmantojiet kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Iegādājieties niršanas aprīkojumu šeit: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Sazinieties ar mums. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Tēmas: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Mājaslapa: https://divernet.com/ Mājaslapa: https://godivingshow.com/ Mājaslapa: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumiem: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Ieteiktie videoklipi jums: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ Par žurnālu “Scuba Diver Magazine”. Laipni lūdzam žurnālā “Scuba Diver Magazine”! Mēs aizraujamies ar visu, kas saistīts ar zemūdens pasauli. Kā bezmaksas žurnāls Eiropā, ANZ un Ziemeļamerikā, mēs piedāvājam jums jaunāko informāciju par niršanu ar akvalangu, sākot no episkiem niršanas ceļojumu galamērķiem un godīgiem aprīkojuma apskatiem līdz ekspertu padomiem, jaunumiem un iedvesmojošiem zemūdens stāstiem. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esat pieredzējis nirējs vai tikai sākat savu zemūdens ceļojumu, mūsu saturs ir izstrādāts, lai jūs būtu informēts, iedvesmots un sagatavots nākamajai niršanai. Ienirstiet, izpētiet un palieciet savienoti ar niršanas pasauli kopā ar mums! Pievienojieties mums un nekad nepalaidiet garām nevienu piedzīvojumu! Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumu gadījumā, lūdzu, izmantojiet tālāk norādīto kontaktinformāciju: 📩 E-pasts: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Patīk niršana ar akvalangu? Abonējiet jau tagad, lai saņemtu niršanas ceļojumu padomus, aprīkojuma apskatus, padomus par niršanu ar akvalangu, episkas niršanas, niršanas jaunumus un zemūdens stāstus! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Kā piestiprināt mirgojošu gaismu pie sava divcilindra vai viena cilindra, lai mans draugs mani varētu redzēt/atrast pat sliktas redzamības apstākļos vai naktī? Tipiskā šo lietu aukliņa vienmēr ļauj gaismai krist uz leju un to aizsedz.
Lūdzu, apmeklējiet mūsu vietni, lai uzzinātu vairāk par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfijām, padomiem un ceļojumu ziņojumiem: https://divernet.com/

✅ Svarīgas filiāļu saites, kurām sekot

🔗 Saņemiet 15% atlaidi starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam! Lietošanas kods: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Iegādājieties Scuba Gears šeit:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Sazinieties ar mums.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Pavedieni: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Vietne: https://divernet.com/
Vietne: https://godivingshow.com/
Vietne: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Biznesa jautājumiem: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬 Jums ieteiktie video:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Par žurnālu Scuba Diver.

Laipni lūdzam žurnālā Scuba Diver! Mēs esam kaislīgi par visu, kas saistīts ar zemūdens pasauli. Kā bezmaksas izplatīšanas žurnāls Eiropā, ANZ un Ziemeļamerikā, mēs piedāvājam jums jaunāko informāciju par niršanu ar akvalangu, sākot no niršanas ceļojumu galamērķiem un godīgiem aprīkojuma pārskatiem līdz ekspertu padomiem, ziņām un iedvesmojošiem zemūdens stāstiem.

Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esat pieredzējis nirējs vai tikai sāciet savu zemūdens ceļojumu, mūsu saturs ir izstrādāts, lai jūs būtu informēts, iedvesmotu un būtu gatavs nākamajai niršanai. Ienāciet, izpētiet un uzturiet savienojumu ar niršanas pasauli kopā ar mums! Pievienojieties mums un nekad nepalaidiet garām nevienu piedzīvojumu!

Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumiem, lūdzu, izmantojiet tālāk norādīto kontaktinformāciju:

📩 E-pasts: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Vai jums patīk niršana ar akvalangu? Abonējiet tūlīt, lai saņemtu padomus par niršanu, pārskatus par aprīkojumu, padomus par niršanu, niršanu, niršanas ziņas un zemūdens stāstus!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Kā es varu piestiprināt sev mirgojošu gaismas stroboskopu, lai mans draugs mani varētu redzēt? #askmark #niršanaarskūle

Atjaunināts aprīkojuma partneris: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Apskatiet Wakatobi niršanas kūrortu: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% atlaide starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam Izmantojiet kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Kļūstiet par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join APRĪKOJUMA PIRKŠANA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MŪSU TĪMEKĻA VIETNES Tīmekļa vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotografēšana, padomi un ieteikumi, niršanas aprīkojuma apskati Tīmekļa vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Niršanas jaunumi, zemūdens fotografēšana, padomi un ieteikumi, ceļojumu ziņojumi Tīmekļa vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgā niršanas izstāde Amerikas Savienotajās Valstīs Karalistes tīmekļa vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolu ietvaros ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEKOT MUMS SOCIĀLAJOS TĪKLOS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu jūsu ekipējumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija neaizstāj profesionālu niršanas apmācību vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss šajā videoklipā ietvertais saturs, tostarp teksts, grafika, attēli un informācija, ir paredzēta tikai vispārīgiem informatīviem nolūkiem un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

Apmeklējiet Wakatobi kūrorta vietni:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs

15% atlaide starptautiskā eSIM piedāvājuma izmantošanas kods: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR IEGĀDE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Vai šis ir visu laiku labākais niršanas centrs? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Apmaksa

SAZINĀSIMIES!

Saņemiet iknedēļas visu Divernet jaunumu un rakstu apkopojumu Akvalangu maska
Mēs nesūtam surogātpastu! Izlasiet mūsu Privātuma politiku vairāk info.
Apmaksa
Paziņot par
viesis

0 komentāri
Visvairāk balsojuši
jaunākais Vecākie
Iekšējās atsauksmes
Skatīt visus komentārus
Jaunākie komentāri
Stīvs Sīmens: Nirēja zvana atklājums izgāž kuģa avārijas mītu
Francis Hermans: Pipeline: Left To Die podkāsts izmeklē niršanas skandālu
Niks Beilijs: Nirēja atraitne: "Es joprojām katru dienu pārbaudu ziņas"
ron: Nirēju atklājumi: Megas zobs Floridā, bumbas Apvienotajā Karalistē
Steve: Pols Tūmers pamet Dive RAID International
Jaunākās Ziņas
Nirēju nāves gadījumi Velsā un Kirasao Nirēju nāves gadījumi Velsā un Kirasao
Lady Musgrave Experience sniedz viesiem rifu aizsardzības iespējas. Lady Musgrave Experience sniedz viesiem rifu aizsardzības iespējas.
Spokainas dambja niršanas: "Lūdzu, paņemiet mani līdzi" Spokainas dambja niršanas: "Lūdzu, paņemiet mani līdzi"
Nirēji uzaicināti uz Glāzgovas šovu "Beneath The Waves" Nirēji uzaicināti uz Glāzgovas šovu "Beneath The Waves"
Nirēji paceļ zvanu no traģiskas zivju konservu kuģa avārijas Nirēji paceļ zvanu no traģiskas zivju konservu kuģa avārijas
1 m dziļumā atrasta Pirmā pasaules kara dziļuma rekordzemūdene 1 m dziļumā atrasta Pirmā pasaules kara dziļuma rekordzemūdene
Savienoties ar mums
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Pavedieni Tiktok
Šajā vietnē neattiecinātie attēli ir fotogrāfa autortiesības.
Sazinieties ar žurnālu DIVER sīkāku informāciju.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Pavedieni Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Visas tiesības aizsargātas.
Dāvanu abonementi
Abonējiet par £3/mēn