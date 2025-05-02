Halcyon mērķē uz instruktoriem, izmantojot Symbios

A substantial dive-dators discount offer designed for certified diving instructors is the latest initiative from US dive-gear manufacturer Halcyon Dive Systems. It says it has come up with a tailored programme to make it easier for educators to experience and, it hopes, spread its Symbios Ecosystem.

The Simbio ekosistēma, kurā iekļauta Symbios austiņa, Heads-Up displejs (HUD), Tank Pod un Halcyon lietotne, tika ieviesta šī gada sākumā, kā aprakstīts on Divernet februārī.

It is a range of wrist and maska-uzmontēta integrēta niršana-datori designed to provide real-time data in diving modes ranging from multi-gas and open-circuit to fixed or integrated closed-circuit rebreather and sidemount set-ups.

Paredzēts, ka komponenti nemanāmi integrēsies ar citiem Halcyon produktiem un Symbios atbalstošām trešo pušu ierīcēm, lai vienkāršotu lietotāju zemūdens pieredzi.

Halcyon dive-datori (Richie Denmark)

According to Halcyon, Symbios empowers instructors to configure dive-settings seamlessly with intuitive gas-mix presets; to monitor vital dive data clerly and easily whether on the handset or HUD; access detailed dive logs and settings through the app; and streamline gear set-up and treniņš with a consistent, modern platform.

“This means smoother teaching moments, more engaged students, and a dive experience that reflects your leadership in the field,” says the manufacturer, which explains that at present it is accepting applications to join the new programme only from certified instructors with a recognised treniņš agency. Divemasters and assistant instructors are currently ineligible.

The offer is for a range of discounts off the recommended retail price of the Symbios Handset / HUD / Tank Pod. The savings vary slightly by market, depending on tariffs and transport costs, but instructors can expect reductions of approximately 30%. Piedāvājums ir pieejams tikai līdz 31. maijam.

Arī pakalpojumā Divernet: HALCYON SAVIENO NIRĒJUS AR SYMBIOS EKOSISTEMU, HALCYON PĀRVEIDO ZĪMOLU: “JAUNS IZSKATS, JAUNS PIEDZĪVOJUMS”