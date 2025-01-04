Switch-off: Light & Motion closes down

US dive-light manufacturer Light & Motion is closing down after 35 years in business, citing politics among “many factors” contributing to its decision.

”We have delivered some amazing products and enjoyed innovating to solve customer problems while building products in the US,” stated CEO Daniel Emerson in announcing the closure. “The challenges of being a US manufacturer are significant and the political winds, regardless of the talk, have been against US manufacturing, which continues its decline.”

The company made bike, photography and video as well as dive-lights. “We designed our lights to provide many years of continued use,” said Emerson. “We are not able to provide service, but some of our dealers are able to repair lights, including Atpakaļ izkliede. "

Jūsu darbs IR Klientu apkalpošana sabiedrība was based in Marina on California's coast, designing, developing, marketing and supporting its products in a former helicopter repair and service facility.

Arī pakalpojumā Divernet: Niršanas lāpu pircēju ceļvedis