Dāvanu abonementi
Noņemiet reklāmas par 3 £ mēnesī
Ienākt

Switch-off: Light & Motion closes down

Sekojiet mums pakalpojumā Google ziņas
Abonējiet mūsu iknedēļas biļetenu
Light & Motion's most popular dive-light, the Sola Dive 2500 S/F
Light & Motion's most popular dive-light, the Sola Dive 2500 S/F

US dive-light manufacturer Light & Motion is closing down after 35 years in business, citing politics among “many factors” contributing to its decision.

”We have delivered some amazing products and enjoyed innovating to solve customer problems while building products in the US,” stated CEO Daniel Emerson in announcing the closure. “The challenges of being a US manufacturer are significant and the political winds, regardless of the talk, have been against US manufacturing, which continues its decline.”

The company made bike, photography and video as well as dive-lights. “We designed our lights to provide many years of continued use,” said Emerson. “We are not able to provide service, but some of our dealers are able to repair lights, including Atpakaļ izkliede. "

Jūsu darbs IR Klientu apkalpošana sabiedrība was based in Marina on California's coast, designing, developing, marketing and supporting its products in a former helicopter repair and service facility.

Arī pakalpojumā Divernet: Niršanas lāpu pircēju ceļvedis

Latest Podcast epizode no Scuba Diver Mag
Izbaudiet Freebreathe — pirmo šāda veida zemūdens izpētē. Personīga, pārnēsājama snorkelēšanas ierīce, kas nodrošina piekļuvi neierobežotai gaisa padevei līdz 15 pēdu dziļumā zem ūdens virsmas, izmantojot jūsu ķermeņa kustības. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/pievienojies GEAR PIRCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- MŪSU TĪMEKĻA LAPAS Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, Zemūdens Fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangistu apskatu vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Akvalangu ziņas, Zemūdens fotogrāfija, Padomi un padomi, Ceļojumu ziņojumu vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotās Karalistes vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- SEKOT MUMS SOCIĀLO MEDIJU FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ akvalangi TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu jūsu aprīkojumu būtiskākās lietas. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

Izbaudiet Freebreathe — pirmo šāda veida zemūdens izpētē. Personīga, pārnēsājama snorkelēšanas ierīce, kas nodrošina piekļuvi neierobežotai gaisa padevei līdz 15 pēdu dziļumā zem ūdens virsmas, izmantojot jūsu ķermeņa kustības.
#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR IEGĀDE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Freebreathe zemūdens iegremdēšanas komplekts vietnē #DEMA

Scuba.com filiāles saite: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag .com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- MŪSU TĪMEKĻA LAPAS Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, Zemūdens Fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangistu apskatu vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Akvalangu ziņas, Zemūdens fotogrāfija, Padomi un padomi, Ceļojumu ziņojumu vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotās Karalistes vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- SEKOT MUMS SOCIĀLO MEDIJU FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ akvalangi TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu jūsu aprīkojumu būtiskākās lietas. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora. 00:00 Ievads 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Izvērsta siksna 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Spuras siksnu noņemšana 08:19 Bīdāms vads 10:16 Atpakaļ Rāvējslēdzēji 12:56 Salokāmi regulējumi 14:26 Slapjš kakls

Scuba.com filiāles saite:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Iekārtu iegāde: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.
00: 00 ievads
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Threading Cam Band
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Spuru siksnu noņemšana
08:19 Slīdošs svins
10:16 Rāvējslēdzēji aizmugurē
12:56 Salokāmie reģ
14:26 Slapjš kakls

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Citas lietas, ar kurām nirēji cīnās ar w/@scubacom #scuba #tips #howto

Divolk zemūdens tiešraides viedtālruņa korpuss #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/pievienojies GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- MŪSU TĪMEKĻA LAPAS Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, Zemūdens Fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangistu apskatu vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Akvalangu ziņas, Zemūdens fotogrāfija, Padomi un padomi, Ceļojumu ziņojumu vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotās Karalistes vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- SEKOT MUMS SOCIĀLO MEDIJU FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ akvalangi TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu jūsu aprīkojumu būtiskākās lietas. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

Divolk zemūdens tiešraides viedtālruņa korpuss
#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR IEGĀDE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Divolk zemūdens tiešraides viedtālruņa korpuss #DEMA

Apmaksa

SAZINĀSIMIES!

Saņemiet iknedēļas visu Divernet jaunumu un rakstu apkopojumu Akvalangu maska
Mēs nesūtam surogātpastu! Izlasiet mūsu Privātuma politiku vairāk info.

Apmaksa
Paziņot par
viesis

0 komentāri
Visvairāk balsojuši
jaunākais Vecākie
Iekšējās atsauksmes
Skatīt visus komentārus
Jaunākie komentāri
Dons V: Apvienotā Karaliste pauž “nopietnas bažas” par Sarkanās jūras niršanas laivu drošību
Daniels Felpss: Ūdenslīdēji plānoja pārdot 448 senos artefaktus
Stīvs Fentons: Niršanas instruktors ēda apsūdzošo SD karti
Peter: Hals Vatss: Scuba kunga aiziešana
Nigel: Apvienotā Karaliste pauž “nopietnas bažas” par Sarkanās jūras niršanas laivu drošību
Nesenā Ziņas
Orca teļa nāves mierinājums – bet ne J35 Orca teļa nāves mierinājums – bet ne J35
Ūdenslīdēju Tjūdoru ieroču vilkšana izraisīja britu un īru nesaskaņas Ūdenslīdēju Tjūdoru ieroču vilkšana izraisīja britu un īru nesaskaņas
Astoņi ūdenslīdēji iziet 30 stundu driftu Palau Astoņi ūdenslīdēji iziet 30 stundu driftu Palau
MBE dabas aizsardzības nirējam Kaningemam MBE dabas aizsardzības nirējam Kaningemam
OBE dziļo kuģu avāriju medniekam Mērnsam OBE dziļo kuģu avāriju medniekam Mērnsam
Elastīgās koraļļu kabatas iepriecina pētniekus Elastīgās koraļļu kabatas iepriecina pētniekus
Savienoties ar mums
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Pavedieni
Šajā vietnē neattiecinātie attēli ir fotogrāfa autortiesības.
Sazinieties ar žurnālu DIVER sīkāku informāciju.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Pavedieni
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Visas tiesības aizsargātas.
Dāvanu abonementi
Abonējiet par £3/mēn