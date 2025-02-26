Žurnālu abonēšana
Noņemiet reklāmas par 3 £ mēnesī
Ienākt

Wetsuit Wash to freshen up neoprene

Sekojiet mums pakalpojumā Google ziņas
Abonējiet mūsu iknedēļas biļetenu
Grangers Wetsuit Wash
Grangers Wetsuit Wash

Salt water slowly degrades wetsuits, drysuits and swimwear, fading the colours, reducing the material’s resilience and building up smells from mildew and mould. Nor is the sea the only threat to neoprene fragrance, as divers will be aware.

British-based aftercare solutions manufacturer Grangers says it has created an eco-friendly solution called Wetsuit Wash to remove stains and odour from neoprene-based and similar items and keep them fresh and durable. 

After pouring a capful of Wetsuit Wash into 8-10 litres of water the item is soaked for 30 minutes before rinsing through and allowing to dry. 

Grangers says that Wetsuit Wash is bluesign-approved, indicating a standard that, instead of focusing on testing the finished product, analyses every element from raw materials to chemical components before production even begins. “This accreditation means you can rest assured that Granger’s products are cleaner, safer and more environmentally responsible,” says the manufacturer. 

Its containers are made from 100% recycled single-use materials such as the plastics drink bottles usually disposed of in landfill sites, says Grangers, and they are said to take 60% less energy to produce.

Grangers, which has been in business since 1937, says it has recently entered into a three-year partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to provide its kit protection for all-weather lifeboat crews.

Grendžera Wetsuit Wash is priced at £9.95 for a 500ml bottle.

Arī pakalpojumā Divernet: HOW TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR WETSUIT, CHOOSING THE BEST SCUBA DIVING WETSUIT: TIPS AND TRICKS, WETSUIT THICKNESS AND TEMPERATURE GUIDE

Latest Podcast epizode no Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Atzīmējiet lielisku video, patīk jūsu saturs. Es nesen pārbaudīju savu cilindru hidropārbaudi, tas bija piepildīts ar gaisu, cik ilgi jūs varat turēt gaisu cilindrā pirms tā lietošanas. Arī niršanas veikals var iztukšot gaisu un piepildīt ar nitroksu? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/pievienojies GEAR PIRCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mūsu vietņu vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ niršana ar niršanu zem ūdens Fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, Scuba Gear atsauksmju vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Akvalangu ziņas, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumu vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgā niršanas izstāde Apvienotajā Karalistē Vietne: https://www.rorkmedias️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolā. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sekojiet mums sociālajos medijos Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

@timpell49
#AskMark Atzīmējiet lielisku videoklipu, patīk jūsu saturs. Es nesen pārbaudīju savu balonu ar hidraulisko sistēmu, tas bija piepildīts ar gaisu, cik ilgi jūs varat turēt gaisu cilindrā pirms tā izmantošanas. Arī niršanas veikals var iztukšot gaisu un piepildīt ar nitroksu?
#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR IEGĀDE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Cik ilgi jūs varat turēt gaisu cilindrā? #AskMark #niršana ar akvalangu

Pilns niršanas šovu saraksts ar saitēm: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18.-26. JANVĀRIS: Boot Düsseldorf (Starptautiskā laivu izstāde) 1.-2. FEBRUĀRIS: Duikvaker Eiropas izstāde (Duikvaker 21-23) 21.–23. FEBRUĀRIS: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) izstāde, Malaizija 1.–2. MARTS: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15.–16. MARTS: ADEX okeāna festivāls / OZTek Australia 28.–30. MARTS: Vidusjūras niršanas šovs 4.–6. APRĪLIS: Asia Dive Expo (22. ADEX) Expo25D Thailand31. 1. MAIJS – 13. JŪNIJS: akvalangu šovs 15.-6. JŪNIJS: Malaizijas starptautiskā niršanas izstāde (MIDE) 7.-17. SEPTEMBRIS: GO Diving ANZ Show 19.-11. OKTOBRIS: Diving Talks 14.-00. NOVEMBRIS: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiver Be: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PIRKUMI: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mūsu vietņu vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens Fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, Scuba Gear atsauksmju vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Akvalangu ziņas, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumu vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgā niršanas izstāde Apvienotajā Karalistē Vietne: https://www.rorkmedias️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolā. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sekojiet mums sociālajos medijos Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības. Ievads MIDE 00:01 GO Diving ANZ 35:02 Diving Talks 35:03 DEMA

Pilns niršanas šovu saraksts ar saitēm:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18.–26. JANVĀRIS: Boot Düsseldorf (Starptautiskā laivu izstāde)
NO 1.-2. FEBRUĀRIS: Duikvaker
21.–23. FEBRUĀRIS: Eiropas niršanas šovs (EUDI)
21.–23. FEBRUĀRIS: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) šovs, Malaizija
1.–2. MARTS: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15.–16. MARTS: ADEX Okeāna festivāls / OZTek Austrālija
28.-30. MARTS: Vidusjūras niršanas šovs
4.–6. APRĪLIS: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22.–25. MAIJS: Taizemes niršanas izstāde (TDEX)
NO 31. MAIJS – 1. JŪNIJS: akvalangs
13.–15. JŪNIJS: Malaizijas starptautiskā niršanas izstāde (MIDE)
6.-7. SEPTEMBRIS: GO Diving ANZ šovs
NO 17.-19.OKTOBRIS: Niršanas sarunas
NO 11.-14.NOVEMBRIS: DEMA šovs

#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR IEGĀDE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.
00: 00 ievads
01:35 Scuba.com Reklāma
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Vidusjūra
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Akvalangu šovs
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Niršanas sarunas
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Gaidāmie niršanas šovi 2025. gadā #scubadiving #diveshow

ASV nirējs Baringtons Skots ir uzstādījis apstiprinātu Ginesa pasaules rekordu, kas ir ātrākais laiks niršanai ar akvalangu visos septiņos kontinentos. Kartahenas pilsētas dome paziņojusi, ka gatavojas stingrāk piekļūt Cueva del Agua (Ūdens alas) sistēmai Spānijas dienvidos pēc 37 gadus vecas nirējas nāves tur 18. janvārī. Un zemūdens biotopu veidotājs tikko pagarinājis rekordu par ilgāko laiku, kas pavadīts zem ūdens. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver AR: Kļūsti par fanu.cubajodivermag PIRKUMI: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskatu vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ akvalangu ziņas, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un ieteikumi, ceļojumu pārskatu vietne: https://www.godivingshow: The United Kingdom ➡️ Only Website. https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

ASV nirējs Baringtons Skots ir uzstādījis apstiprinātu Ginesa pasaules rekordu, kas ir ātrākais laiks niršanai ar akvalangu visos septiņos kontinentos. Kartahenas pilsētas dome paziņojusi, ka gatavojas stingrāk piekļūt Cueva del Agua (Ūdens alas) sistēmai Spānijas dienvidos pēc 37 gadus vecas nirējas nāves tur 18. janvārī. Un zemūdens biotopu veidotājs tikko pagarinājis rekordu par ilgāko laiku, kas pavadīts zem ūdens.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR IEGĀDE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Spānijas ala slēgta pēc nāves #scuba #podcast #news

Apmaksa

SAZINĀSIMIES!

Saņemiet iknedēļas visu Divernet jaunumu un rakstu apkopojumu Akvalangu maska
Mēs nesūtam surogātpastu! Izlasiet mūsu Privātuma politiku vairāk info.
Apmaksa
Paziņot par
viesis

0 komentāri
Visvairāk balsojuši
jaunākais Vecākie
Iekšējās atsauksmes
Skatīt visus komentārus
Jaunākie komentāri
Saimons Volšs: Koraļļu nāve Karību jūras reģionā
Aleksandrs Bass: Jauns uzņēmums pārņem Scubaverse
Sāra C. Makdonalda: Koraļļu nāve Karību jūras reģionā
Klārks Ross: Divers balsis, lai veidotu klimata pasākumus pirmajā valsts aptaujā
John: Drysuit niršanas nāve — reālas nodarbības, izmantojot cilvēcisko faktoru pieeju
Nesenā Ziņas
Izturības kuģa vraks parāda savas “īstās krāsas” Izturības kuģa vraks parāda savas “īstās krāsas”
Laimē ceļojumu divām personām uz Grenādu izstādē GO Diving Show Laimē ceļojumu divām personām uz Grenādu izstādē GO Diving Show
5 miljonu dolāru tiesas prāva tika ierosināta pēc snorkeļa nāves 5 miljonu dolāru tiesas prāva tika ierosināta pēc snorkeļa nāves
Mūziķa niršanas nāve: kļūdains regulējums vai ar alkoholu saistīta slimība? Mūziķa niršanas nāve: kļūdains regulējums vai ar alkoholu saistīta slimība?
Ūdenslīdēji pēta vecāko Ziemeļvalstu kokvilnas kuģi Ūdenslīdēji pēta vecāko Ziemeļvalstu kokvilnas kuģi 
Austrālijas ūdenslīdēji atrod Otrā pasaules kara Nīderlandes zemūdens vraku Austrālijas ūdenslīdēji atrod Otrā pasaules kara Nīderlandes zemūdens vraku
Savienoties ar mums
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Pavedieni
Šajā vietnē neattiecinātie attēli ir fotogrāfa autortiesības.
Sazinieties ar žurnālu DIVER sīkāku informāciju.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Pavedieni
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Visas tiesības aizsargātas.
Dāvanu abonementi
Abonējiet par £3/mēn