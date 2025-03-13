Imperators Septiņas jūras izpostīja ugunsgrēks

Žurnālu abonēšana
Emperor Seven Seas

Egypt's liveaboard industry received another blow today with the news that the Emperor Seven Seas has been burned out by a fire while docked in Port Ghalib marina.

Thankfully, no crew or passengers were injured, and while the vessel is a total loss, everyone was safely evacuated as the fire took hold and could not be dealt with.

A statement from Emperor said: ‘In the early hours of Thursday, 13 March, Emperor Seven Seas was moored in Port Ghalib when a fire broke out that could unfortunately not be contained.

Emperor Seven Seas
Emperor Seven Seas ablaze (Photograph from Facebook)

Emperor Divers are very grateful to our dedicated and professional crew who, along with the guests onboard, executed emergency procedures which ensured everyone was evacuated from the vessel unharmed.

The situation is under control and all clients and crew are safely ashore in Port Ghalib where the Emperor Divers ground team are assisting with their needs.'

Emperor Divers is one of the most-established dive operators in Egypt, with a fleet of liveaboards, dayboats and dive centres throughout the Red Sea. Seven Seas only joined the Emperor fleet in 2023, joining Emperor Elite, Emperor Superior and Emperor Asmaa, swiftly becoming their flagship vessel.

ASV nirējs Baringtons Skots ir uzstādījis apstiprinātu Ginesa pasaules rekordu, kas ir ātrākais laiks niršanai ar akvalangu visos septiņos kontinentos. Kartahenas pilsētas dome paziņojusi, ka gatavojas stingrāk piekļūt Cueva del Agua (Ūdens alas) sistēmai Spānijas dienvidos pēc 37 gadus vecas nirējas nāves tur 18. janvārī. Un zemūdens biotopu veidotājs tikko pagarinājis rekordu par ilgāko laiku, kas pavadīts zem ūdens.

ASV nirējs Baringtons Skots ir uzstādījis apstiprinātu Ginesa pasaules rekordu, kas ir ātrākais laiks niršanai ar akvalangu visos septiņos kontinentos. Kartahenas pilsētas dome paziņojusi, ka gatavojas stingrāk piekļūt Cueva del Agua (Ūdens alas) sistēmai Spānijas dienvidos pēc 37 gadus vecas nirējas nāves tur 18. janvārī. Un zemūdens biotopu veidotājs tikko pagarinājis rekordu par ilgāko laiku, kas pavadīts zem ūdens.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR IEGĀDE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Spānijas ala slēgta pēc nāves #scuba #podcast #news

