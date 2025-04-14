Žurnālu abonēšana
Noņemiet reklāmas par 3 £ mēnesī
Ienākt

Laikmeta beigas — Anne Hasson paziņo par aiziešanu no Aggressor Adventures

Sekojiet mums pakalpojumā Google ziņas
Abonējiet mūsu iknedēļas biļetenu
Anne Hasone

Anne Hasson’s 41-year career with Aggressor Adventures has spanned from foto pro and crew member aboard the original Kaimanu agresors scuba liveaboard to Vice President and Director of Marketing for the world-wide adventure ceļot uzņēmums.

In April 2025, Hasson will retire from her work with Aggressor Adventures as she takes time to share her passion for underwater exploration and ceļot ar ģimeni un draugiem.

Hasson’s love of scuba diving and service in the ceļot industry began on 9 November 1984, when she joined her husband, Captain Wayne Hasson, on the first Aggressor charter exploring the Cayman Islands underwater realm. She has remained with the company for over 40 years, fostering its growth from one scuba vessel to a worldwide adventure company offering scuba diving, wildlife foto safaris, bird watching, river cruises, wildlife foto safaris and cultural and environmental tours.

Anne Hasone
Anne Hasson svin savu aiziešanu pensijā

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Hasson has been a trailblazer in the niršanas ceļojumi industry and in preserving natural wonders for future generations to experience. She is a 2010 Women Divers Hall of Fame inductee, board member for the Sea of Change Foundation and an SSI Platinum Pro5000 Diver. This September, she will be inducted into the prestigious International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in the Cayman Islands, back to where it all began.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Anne Hasson over the last 18 years. Her dedication and work ethic are the best I have ever seen in all my years in business, and I thank her for all that she has contributed to this company as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement of ceļot and leisure,” says Wayne Brown, Owner and CEO of Aggressor Adventures.

Kā viceprezidents Agresoru piedzīvojumi, Hasons vadīja rezervāciju, mārketinga un reklāmas nodaļu, saglabājot 41 gadu vecā uzņēmuma zīmola un korporatīvās identitātes integritāti un tēlu. 

Anne Hasone
Laikmeta beigas — Anne Hasson paziņo par aiziešanu no Aggressor Adventures 3
Latest Podcast epizode no Scuba Diver Mag
Apmeklējiet Wakatobi kūrorta vietni: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% atlaide starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam, lietošanas kods: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.Scubadivermag.com/Scubadiving: https://www.ESGEARcubaurdiverASmag. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------MŪSU VIETNE https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskatu vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ akvalangu ziņas, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu pārskatu vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

Apmeklējiet Wakatobi kūrorta vietni:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs

15% atlaide starptautiskā eSIM piedāvājuma izmantošanas kods: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR IEGĀDE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Vai šis ir visu laiku labākais niršanas centrs? W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark Sveiki, saistībā ar DSMB. Es neesmu nekāds eksperts, un parasti es to izvietoju pareizi. Šajā nedēļas nogalē mēs iegriezāmies ļoti spēcīgā straumē, un es gandrīz zaudēju elpu, to izvēršot (piepūšot muti), jo tā nedaudz sapinusies uz manas vietas. Tas mani tā izbiedēja. Vai ir kāds "mazs cilindrs" veids, kā paturēt savu reguļu manā mutē, lai to izvietotu drošāk? Es neesmu mēģinājis to darīt ar savu LPI… bet pieņemu, ka tas arī sapīties. Paldies Lūdzu, apmeklējiet mūsu vietni, lai uzzinātu vairāk par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfijām, padomiem un padomiem, kā arī ceļojumu atskaitēm: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Svarīgas filiāļu saites, kurām sekot 🔗 Saņemiet 15% atlaidi starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam! Izmantojiet kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Iegādājieties Scuba Gears šeit: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Pavedieni: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/ Website: https://www.tiktok.com/Website: scubadi https://godivingshow.com/ Vietne: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumiem: info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬Ieteiktie video jums: ▶️ https://www.watch.Uv.com ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck0t1 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh64OTI2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/Ht38 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk86dB4AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu71EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?vJ=siX https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y4wIOKde8 ================================= ✅ Par žurnālu Scuba Diver. Laipni lūdzam žurnālā Scuba Diver! Mēs esam kaislīgi par visu, kas saistīts ar zemūdens pasauli. Kā bezmaksas izplatīšanas žurnāls Eiropā, ANZ un Ziemeļamerikā, mēs piedāvājam jums jaunāko informāciju par niršanu ar akvalangu, sākot no niršanas ceļojumu galamērķiem un godīgiem aprīkojuma pārskatiem līdz ekspertu padomiem, ziņām un iedvesmojošiem zemūdens stāstiem. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esat pieredzējis nirējs vai tikai sāciet savu zemūdens ceļojumu, mūsu saturs ir izstrādāts, lai jūs būtu informēts, iedvesmotu un būtu gatavs nākamajai niršanai. Ienāciet, izpētiet un uzturiet savienojumu ar niršanas pasauli kopā ar mums! Pievienojieties mums un nekad nepalaidiet garām nevienu piedzīvojumu! Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumiem, lūdzu, izmantojiet tālāk norādīto kontaktinformāciju: 📩 E-pasts: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Vai jums patīk niršana ar akvalangu? Abonējiet tūlīt, lai saņemtu padomus par niršanu ceļojumiem, aprīkojuma apskatus, padomus par akvalangu, episkām niršanām, niršanas ziņām un zemūdens stāstiem!

@sennacher
#askmark Sveiki, saistībā ar DSMB. Es neesmu nekāds eksperts, un parasti es to izvietoju pareizi. Šajā nedēļas nogalē mēs iegriezāmies ļoti spēcīgā straumē, un es gandrīz zaudēju elpu, to izvēršot (piepūšot muti), jo tā nedaudz sapinusies uz manas vietas. Tas mani tā izbiedēja. Vai ir kāds "mazs cilindrs" veids, kā paturēt savu reguļu manā mutē, lai to izvietotu drošāk? Es neesmu mēģinājis to darīt ar savu LPI… bet pieņemu, ka tas arī sapīties.
Paldies
Lūdzu, apmeklējiet mūsu vietni, lai uzzinātu vairāk par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfijām, padomiem un ceļojumu ziņojumiem: https://divernet.com/

✅ Svarīgas filiāļu saites, kurām sekot

🔗 Saņemiet 15% atlaidi starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam! Lietošanas kods: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Iegādājieties Scuba Gears šeit:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Sazinieties ar mums.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Pavedieni: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Vietne: https://divernet.com/
Vietne: https://godivingshow.com/
Vietne: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Biznesa jautājumiem: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬 Jums ieteiktie video:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Par žurnālu Scuba Diver.

Laipni lūdzam žurnālā Scuba Diver! Mēs esam kaislīgi par visu, kas saistīts ar zemūdens pasauli. Kā bezmaksas izplatīšanas žurnāls Eiropā, ANZ un Ziemeļamerikā, mēs piedāvājam jums jaunāko informāciju par niršanu ar akvalangu, sākot no niršanas ceļojumu galamērķiem un godīgiem aprīkojuma pārskatiem līdz ekspertu padomiem, ziņām un iedvesmojošiem zemūdens stāstiem.

Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esat pieredzējis nirējs vai tikai sāciet savu zemūdens ceļojumu, mūsu saturs ir izstrādāts, lai jūs būtu informēts, iedvesmotu un būtu gatavs nākamajai niršanai. Ienāciet, izpētiet un uzturiet savienojumu ar niršanas pasauli kopā ar mums! Pievienojieties mums un nekad nepalaidiet garām nevienu piedzīvojumu!

Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumiem, lūdzu, izmantojiet tālāk norādīto kontaktinformāciju:

📩 E-pasts: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Vai jums patīk niršana ar akvalangu? Abonējiet tūlīt, lai saņemtu padomus par niršanu, pārskatus par aprīkojumu, padomus par niršanu, niršanu, niršanas ziņas un zemūdens stāstus!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 Saistītās frāzes:



Hashtags

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

Vai ir vienkāršāks veids, kā izvietot dSMB?

Kā Twinset vārsti darbojas niršanā ar akvalangu | Izslēgšanas urbji un izolatora padomi paskaidroti #niršana ar akvalangu #askmark #twinset Vai esat neizpratnē par to, kā izmantot twinset vārstus vai veikt pareizu vārstu izslēgšanas treniņu? Tu neesi viens. Šajā AskMark epizodē Marks izskaidro, kā vārsti darbojas uz diviem cilindriem, tostarp kā tos droši atvērt un aizvērt, kā darbojas izolatora vārsti un kāpēc vārstu urbji (pazīstami arī kā izslēgšanas urbji vai V-Drills) ir ļoti svarīgi, lai diagnosticētu noplūdes tehnisko un atpūtas niršanas laikā. Lūdzu, apmeklējiet mūsu vietni, lai uzzinātu vairāk par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfijām, padomiem un padomiem, kā arī ceļojumu ziņojumiem: https://divernet.com/ Marks arī dalās ar padomiem par muskuļu atmiņu, lai sasniegtu kreiso un labo stabu, loģiku “izolators-pirms vs izolators-pēdējais” un to, kā novērst pārmērīgu pievilkšanu vai nedrošu vārstu novietojumu. Šī rokasgrāmata ir lieliski piemērota nirējiem, kas pāriet uz twinset, sānu nirējiem, kuri vēlas uzzināt kolektoru uzstādījumus, vai ikvienam, kas vēlas uzlabot savas gāzes pārvaldības prasmes. Pastāstiet mums komentāros, kā jūsu instruktors mācīja vārstu urbjus, un neaizmirstiet uzdot savus jautājumus, izmantojot #AskMark, lai tiktu parādīts nākamajā videoklipā. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Svarīgas filiāļu saites, kurām sekot 🔗 Saņemiet 15% atlaidi starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam! Izmantojiet kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Iegādājieties Scuba Gears šeit: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Kļūstiet par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/pievienojieties MŪSU TĪMEKĻA LAPĀM - Vietnē Scuba. Niršana, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati — vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē — vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.scuba.com essential for all yourgearge.mikesdi. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (žurnāls Scuba Diver): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (žurnāls Scuba Diver): https://www.instagram.com/Threadgas https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (žurnāls Scuba Diver): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Vietne: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumiem: info@cubadivermag ============================ 🎬Ieteiktie video jums: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwP https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ======== in==mer= in==mer= Videoklips nav paredzēts un nav domāts, lai aizstātu profesionālus AKVANISMA treniņus. Šī video saturam, tostarp tekstam, grafikai, attēliem un informācijai, ir tikai vispārīga informācija un tas neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.

Kā vārsti darbojas uz dubultiem cilindriem? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark sveiks Mark. Vai jūs varētu uztaisīt video par to, kā rīkoties ar vārstiem un kolektoru uz diviem cilindriem. Ir mulsinoši atcerēties, kā atvērt vārstus, un ir viegli kļūdīties, jo īpaši ārkārtas situācijās. Paldies
#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs

15% atlaide starptautiskā eSIM piedāvājuma izmantošanas kods: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR IEGĀDE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Kā Twinset vārsti darbojas niršanā ar akvalangu | Izskaidroti izslēgšanas treniņi un izolatora padomi

Apmaksa

SAZINĀSIMIES!

Saņemiet iknedēļas visu Divernet jaunumu un rakstu apkopojumu Akvalangu maska
Mēs nesūtam surogātpastu! Izlasiet mūsu Privātuma politiku vairāk info.
Apmaksa
Paziņot par
viesis

0 komentāri
Visvairāk balsojuši
jaunākais Vecākie
Iekšējās atsauksmes
Skatīt visus komentārus
Jaunākie komentāri
Platons Aleksiāde: Otrā pasaules kara kapsēta pie Tunisijas
Gregs S: Iepazīstinām ar Shearwater Peregrine TX: izcilo gaisa integrēto niršanas datoru
Džeimss Adams: Dārgumu meklētāja mēģinājums izglābt seklo vraku tika apgāzts
Deivs Ūdenslīdējs: Marsa Nakari jūtieties kā karaliskās tiesības
Trish: Hals Vatss: Scuba kunga aiziešana
Jaunākās Ziņas
Laikmeta beigas — Anne Hasson paziņo par aiziešanu no Aggressor Adventures Laikmeta beigas — Anne Hasson paziņo par aiziešanu no Aggressor Adventures
Vairāk niršanas laivu ugunsgrēku bedevil Taizemē Vairāk niršanas laivu ugunsgrēku bedevil Taizemē
ReefSeed koraļļu projekts tika sveikts Maldīvu salās ReefSeed koraļļu projekts tika sveikts Maldīvu salās
Ūdenslīdēji Malaizijā sodīti par bruņurupuča mocīšanu Ūdenslīdēji Malaizijā sodīti par bruņurupuča mocīšanu
Jūrā atstātie ūdenslīdēji apsver nolaidību Jūrā atstātie ūdenslīdēji apsver nolaidību
Soft Magic Descending hits vietas ar nirēju-tiesnešiem Soft Magic Descending hits vietas ar nirēju-tiesnešiem
Savienoties ar mums
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Pavedieni Tiktok
Šajā vietnē neattiecinātie attēli ir fotogrāfa autortiesības.
Sazinieties ar žurnālu DIVER sīkāku informāciju.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Pavedieni Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Visas tiesības aizsargātas.
Dāvanu abonementi
Abonējiet par £3/mēn