Lielākais tiešsaistes resurss nirējiem
Lielākais tiešsaistes resurss nirējiem
Meklēt
Aizveriet šo meklēšanas lodziņu.

No haizivs koduma upura līdz paralimpietim – 15 mēnešos

1 lietotājs lasot šo ziņu.
Sekojiet Divernet pakalpojumā Google ziņas
Abonējiet mūsu iknedēļas biļetenu
Ali Truwit (right) is now part of the US Paralympics team
Ali Truwit (right) is now part of the US Paralympics team

In May last year, 22-year-old Ali Truwit was snorkelling from a boat in the Turks & Caicos Islands with a fellow-swimmer from the Yale University team, Sophie Pilkinton. 

The friends had been enjoying a holiday to celebrate their graduation – but at this point the trip took a dark turn. 

The area was not known for sharks, but what was later thought to have been a bull shark suddenly approached “and started attacking us and aggressively bumping us and ramming us from underneath,” as Truwit told NBC News.

“We fought back and shoved and kicked, but pretty quickly it got my leg in its mouth. And the next thing I knew, it had bitten off my foot and part of my leg.”

Yet now, barely 15 months after the traumatic encounter, Truwit is preparing to compete in three international races with the US team at the Paris Paralympic Games. 

As the shark circled, it was Truwit’s swimming training that came to the fore. “We made the split-second decision to swim for our lives, roughly 75 yards in the open ocean water back to the boat,” she said.

The two women made it to the safety of the vessel where Pilkinton, in an action Truwit credits for saving her life, staunched the bleeding with a tourniquet.

She was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment before being flown back to the USA for surgery. She underwent three operations: two in Miami to fight infection, and then in New York, on her 23rd birthday, her left leg was amputated below the knee. 

Harrowing flashbacks

Part of Truwit’s rehabilitation involved pool-work, and she was helped by her former college swimming coach Jamie Barone. Getting back into water, even the family pool in Darien, Connecticut, proved psychologically challenging at first because immersion and splashing sounds would trigger harrowing flashbacks to the shark encounter.

Describing Truwit as “the hardest worker I’ve ever met”, Barone says that she never missed a day of practice, with the flashbacks and discomfort reducing the harder she worked. 

Although her initial objective had been simply to learn to use her prosthetic leg and regain her strength, by December Truwit was swimming freestyle and backstroke in the US Paralympics Swimming National Championships in Orlando, Florida – and won a medal.

Ideas of competing in the Los Angeles Paralympics in 2028 then gave way to a more ambitious drive towards Paris in 2024.

After the shark bite: Ali Truwit
Still swimming competitively – Ali Truwit

This April Truwit swam the 400m freestyle, in the S10 category for swimmers with physical impairment affecting a joint, at an international competition in Portugal. Then, at trials in late June, she won the events that qualified her for the US Paralympics team – the 400m and 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

Becoming water-safe

Truwit has also found time to launch a foundation called Stronger Than You Think. “I have come to understand how expensive prosthetics are and how little is covered by insurance,” she says. “I’ve also been reminded how critical being a capable swimmer was to my survival.  

"ES sāku Spēcīgāks, nekā Tu domā to help people in need of financial assistance with their prosthetics, as well as to help people become water-safe.”

Calling the swimmer “inspirational”, Connecticut’s governor has designated tomorrow (28 August), the day the Paralympics begin, as Ali Truwit Day in the state. 

“I’m unique in that I was attacked by a shark, but I’m not unique in that we all go through hardship and trauma and tough times in life and we all have the capacity to rise back up,” Truwit told NBC.

Arī pakalpojumā Divernet: ‘FREAK EVENT’: SNORKELLER PLAYS DOWN SHARK BITE, OCEANIC WHITETIP SHARK BITES COMPETITIVE FREEDIVER, STUART COVE’S INVESTIGATES AFTER SHARK BITES BOY, DOES FEWER SHARK BITES MEAN FEWER SHARKS?

Latest Podcast epizode no Scuba Diver Mag
Šonedēļ aplādei ASV federālais tiesnesis ir devis rīkojumu izmaksāt pirmos kompensācijas maksājumus par izdevumiem, kas radušies saistībā ar 34 cilvēku nāvi, kuri gāja bojā, kad Kalifornijā 2019. gadā aizdegās niršanas lidmašīna Conception. apmaksāt rēķinu joprojām nav skaidrs. Koraļļu mazuļu šūpuļi, kas paredzēti, lai nomāktu zobainus plēsējus, piemēram, papagaiļu zivis, varētu tikt izmantoti, lai atjaunotu rifus, kurus skāruši traucējumi, piemēram, koraļļu balināšana. Niršanas muzejs Gosportā tika slēgts 2024. gadā, lai atjaunotu tā “mitrās II pakāpes* ēku, kas ir iekļauta sarakstā, bet tam ir ambiciozi plāni no nākamā gada jūnija atsākt darbu sausāk un ar jaunām izstādēm. https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs- support/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot- cradles-a-coral-game-changer/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/ Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag .com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ----- MŪSU TĪMEKĻA LAPAS Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskatu vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ akvalangu ziņas, zemūdens fotogrāfija, Padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumu vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgā niršanas izstāde Apvienotajā Karalistē Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos ------- -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- SEKOT MUMS SOCIĀLO MEDIJU FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https:// twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.

Šonedēļ aplādei ASV federālais tiesnesis ir devis rīkojumu izmaksāt pirmos kompensācijas maksājumus par izdevumiem, kas radušies saistībā ar 34 cilvēku nāvi, kuri gāja bojā, kad Kalifornijā 2019. gadā aizdegās niršanas lidmašīna Conception. apmaksāt rēķinu joprojām nav skaidrs. Koraļļu mazuļu šūpuļi, kas paredzēti, lai nomāktu zobainus plēsējus, piemēram, papagaiļu zivis, varētu tikt izmantoti, lai atjaunotu rifus, kurus skāruši traucējumi, piemēram, koraļļu balināšana. Niršanas muzejs Gosportā tika slēgts 2024. gadā, lai atjaunotu tā “mitrās II pakāpes* ēku, kas ir iekļauta sarakstā, bet tam ir ambiciozi plāni no nākamā gada jūnija atsākt darbu sausāk un ar jaunām izstādēm.


https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o
https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg
https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/


Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Iekārtu iegāde: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5CNTQ4NEJFQThFNzg4Q0Qz

Tikai 34 5 USD kompensācija pēc XNUMX gadiem #akvalangs #ziņas #podcast

Apmeklējiet vietni Scuba.com, izmantojot šo saiti: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www. .scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------- MŪSU LAPAS Vietne: https:/ /www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangistu apskates vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Akvalangu ziņas, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu pārskatu vietne: https:// www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgā niršanas izstāde Apvienotajā Karalistē Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos ------------------- -------------------------------------------------- -------------- SEKOT MUMS SOCIĀLO MEDIJU FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www. .instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora. 00:00 Ievads 00:52 Scuba.com 02:09 Pēdu kopšana pirms niršanas 08:20 Pēdu kopšana pēc niršanas

Apmeklējiet vietni Scuba.com, izmantojot šo saiti:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Iekārtu iegāde: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.
00: 00 ievads
00:52 Scuba.com
02:09 Pirms niršanas pēdu kopšana
08:20 Pēc niršanas pēdu kopšana

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MzQwRDA4N0ZGRTNBNTE2

Scuba Diving Foot Care #scuba #howto

Kā jūs virzāt savu sausā tērpa šļūteni? #askmarkanything @denisb8426 #askmark Sveiks, Mark, es nesen veicu savus pirmos niršanu sausā tērpā. Krastā man bija dažas pārrunas par piepūšamās šļūtenes novietojumu sausajam tērpam. Mani pieredzējušākie draugi man teica, lai es to uzlieku pāri zirglietām... tātad tikai no 1. posma... zem rokas... līdz sausajam tērpam. Esmu redzējusi daudzus video, kur cilvēki to liek ZEM siksnām... Vai jums ir iemesls darīt vienu vai otru? Sveicieni no Vācijas. Gut Luft! Deniss #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- Deniss #scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- MŪSU TĪMEKĻA LAPAS Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangs. Atsauksmju vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Akvalangu ziņas, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumu vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgā niršanas izstāde Apvienotajā Karalistē Vietne: https:/ /www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos --------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------- SEKOT MUMS SOCIĀLAJOS MEDIJOS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai iegūtu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.

Kā jūs virzāt savu sausā tērpa šļūteni? #jautājiet kaut ko

@denisb8426
#askmark Sveiks, Mark! Es nesen veicu pirmos niršanu sausā tērpā. Krastā man bija dažas pārrunas par piepūšamās šļūtenes novietojumu sausajam tērpam. Mani pieredzējušākie draugi man teica, lai es to uzlieku pāri zirglietām... tātad tikai no 1. posma... zem rokas... līdz sausajam tērpam. Esmu redzējusi daudzus video, kur cilvēki to liek ZEM siksnām... Vai jums ir iemesls darīt vienu vai otru? Sveicieni no Vācijas. Gut Luft! Deniss

#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs
SAITES

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Iekārtu iegāde: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41QUU4MjI2RjNBNjFENEY3

Kā jūs virzāt savu sausā tērpa šļūteni? @denisb8426 # askmark

Ielādēt vairāk... Apmaksa

SAZINĀSIMIES!

Saņemiet iknedēļas visu Divernet jaunumu un rakstu apkopojumu Akvalangu maska
Mēs nesūtam surogātpastu! Izlasiet mūsu Privātuma politiku vairāk info.

Apmaksa
Paziņot par
viesis

0 komentāri
Visvairāk balsojuši
jaunākais Vecākie
Iekšējās atsauksmes
Skatīt visus komentārus
Jaunākie komentāri
Naidžels Heinss: Nebrīvē turēts delfīns "izmests ar vannas ūdeni"
Es qqqqqq: Nebrīvē turēts delfīns "izmests ar vannas ūdeni"
Stīvs Vainmens: Titānika “blīves” noslēpums ir atrisināts
Adi: Titānika “blīves” noslēpums ir atrisināts
Adi: Titānika “blīves” noslēpums ir atrisināts
Nesenā Ziņas
BSAC lūdz ūdenslīdējus veikt tīrīšanu septembrī BSAC lūdz ūdenslīdējus veikt tīrīšanu septembrī
Baidās no sabrukuma par kuģa vraka dārgumu vākšanu Baidās no sabrukuma par kuģa vraka dārgumu vākšanu
Niršanas komanda atrod ievērojamu Pirmā pasaules kara karakuģi 1 m augstumā Niršanas komanda atrod ievērojamu Pirmā pasaules kara karakuģi 1 m augstumā
Lielo balto haizivju pārsteigums 3 virzienos Lielo balto haizivju pārsteigums 3 virzienos
"Atriebīgā" Japāna vēlas, lai Vatsonu apsūdzētu 2010. gada smirdbumbā "Atriebīgā" Japāna vēlas, lai Vatsonu apsūdzētu 2010. gada smirdbumbā  
Titāna tiesas prāva: Rašs uzskatīja sevi par niršanas ģēniju Titāna tiesas prāva: Rašs uzskatīja sevi par niršanas ģēniju

Sazinieties ar mums

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Šajā vietnē neattiecinātie attēli ir fotogrāfa autortiesības.
Sazinieties ar žurnālu DIVER sīkāku informāciju.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Visas tiesības aizsargātas.

0
Patīk jūsu domas, lūdzu, komentējiet.x