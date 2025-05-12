Žurnālu abonēšana
Noņemiet reklāmas par 3 £ mēnesī
Ienākt

Sunglasses maker helps fund PADI AWARE

Sekojiet mums pakalpojumā Google ziņas
Abonējiet mūsu iknedēļas biļetenu
Costa Sunglasses links up with PADI in aid of ocean conservation
Costa Sunglasses links up with PADI in aid of ocean conservation

Training agency PADI has teamed up with Costa Sunglasses in a move the two say is bound by a “shared passion for exploration and ocean conservation”. The eyewear manufacturer has committed to supporting the PADI AWARE fonds with an undisclosed donation.

“PADI and Costa have a long-standing shared commitment to protecting our blue planet – but together, we can do even more,” announced Costa brand director Jed Larkin. “We’re proud to partner with PADI to amplify meaningful action and inspire a new wave of ocean advocates.”

“Through this partnership, PADI joins more than 20 conservation allies and 2,400 Costa pros who share the same calling – allowing us to amplify our efforts,” said Katie Thompson, PADI’s senior director of environment & sustainability. 

Sunglasses manufacturer Costa has formed a link with PADI
Sunglasses manufacturer Costa has formed a link with PADI

Floridā Piekraste (formally Costa Del Mar) started out in 1983 and describes itself as having been the first manufacturer of colour-enhancing all-polarised glass sunglass lenses.

In 2015 the company launched a programme called Kick Plastic to tackle single-use plastics polluting waterways. It reports that in the intervening years this initiative has resulted in 45 tonnes of lenses being recycled and 3 million plastic bottles eliminated. 

The company introduced a paper alternative to single-use plastic bags, and also repurposes half a ton of discarded fishing-nets annually to create its Untangled eyewear range. Costa’s extensive line-up of sunglasses range in price from around £100 to £300.

PADI’s Dive Against Debris programme engages divers in removing underwater rubbish while collecting data to assist in global conservation efforts – forming the foundation of what it calls the world’s largest citizen-science movement for marine research.

Arī pakalpojumā Divernet: NĪRĒJI TAGAD VAR IESLĒGT PLASTMASU, PADI AWARE SADAĻ 500 XNUMX ASV dolāru MISIJAS HUB DOTĀCIJAS, PADI INTRODUCES 2024 ‘SUPERHEROES FOR THE OCEAN’, 4 PADI IEMESLI, KĀM 2024. GADĀ JŪT PRIEKŠAM

Latest Podcast epizode no Scuba Diver Mag
@jaketarren #askmark Sveiki! Esmu mācījies par sānu stiprinājumu, un man ir grūti atrast skaidru piemēru, kā uzstādīt balonus. Zinu, ka tas tiks apskatīts apmācībā, bet man jāzina, kas jāiegādājas, pirms apmeklēju nodarbību, jo man tuvumā nav laba sānu stiprinājumu veikala. Vai varat, lūdzu, parādīt, kā tiek uzstādīti sānu stiprinājuma baloni un deko/skatuves baloni? Lūdzu, apmeklējiet mūsu tīmekļa vietni, lai uzzinātu vairāk par niršanu, zemūdens fotografēšanu, padomus un ieteikumus, kā arī ceļojumu pārskatus: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Svarīgas saistītās saites, kurām sekot 🔗 Saņemiet 15% atlaidi starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam! Izmantojiet kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Iegādājieties niršanas aprīkojumu šeit: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Sazinieties ar mums. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Tēmas: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Mājaslapa: https://divernet.com/ Mājaslapa: https://godivingshow.com/ Mājaslapa: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumiem: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Ieteiktie videoklipi jums: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ Par žurnālu “Scuba Diver Magazine”. Laipni lūdzam žurnālā “Scuba Diver Magazine”! Mēs aizraujamies ar visu, kas saistīts ar zemūdens pasauli. Kā bezmaksas žurnāls Eiropā, ANZ un Ziemeļamerikā, mēs piedāvājam jums jaunāko informāciju par niršanu ar akvalangu, sākot no episkiem niršanas ceļojumu galamērķiem un godīgiem aprīkojuma apskatiem līdz ekspertu padomiem, jaunumiem un iedvesmojošiem zemūdens stāstiem. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esat pieredzējis nirējs vai tikai sākat savu zemūdens ceļojumu, mūsu saturs ir izstrādāts, lai jūs būtu informēts, iedvesmots un sagatavots nākamajai niršanai. Ienirstiet, izpētiet un palieciet savienoti ar niršanas pasauli kopā ar mums! Pievienojieties mums un nekad nepalaidiet garām nevienu piedzīvojumu! Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumu gadījumā, lūdzu, izmantojiet tālāk norādīto kontaktinformāciju: 📩 E-pasts: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Patīk niršana ar akvalangu? Abonējiet jau tagad, lai saņemtu niršanas ceļojumu padomus, aprīkojuma apskatus, padomus par niršanu ar akvalangu, episkas niršanas, niršanas jaunumus un zemūdens stāstus! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark Sveiki! Esmu mācījies par sānu montāžas tehniku, un man ir grūti atrast skaidru piemēru, kā uzstādīt tankus. Zinu, ka tas tiks apskatīts apmācībā, bet man jāzina, ko iegādāties, pirms sāku nodarbības, jo man tuvumā nav laba sānu montāžas tehnikas veikala.

Vai varat, lūdzu, parādīt, kā tiek uzstādīti sānu montāžas tanki un deko/skatuves tanki?

Lūdzu, apmeklējiet mūsu vietni, lai uzzinātu vairāk par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfijām, padomiem un ceļojumu ziņojumiem: https://divernet.com/

✅ Svarīgas filiāļu saites, kurām sekot

🔗 Saņemiet 15% atlaidi starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam! Lietošanas kods: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Iegādājieties Scuba Gears šeit:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Sazinieties ar mums.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Pavedieni: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Vietne: https://divernet.com/
Vietne: https://godivingshow.com/
Vietne: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Biznesa jautājumiem: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬 Jums ieteiktie video:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Par žurnālu Scuba Diver.

Laipni lūdzam žurnālā Scuba Diver! Mēs esam kaislīgi par visu, kas saistīts ar zemūdens pasauli. Kā bezmaksas izplatīšanas žurnāls Eiropā, ANZ un Ziemeļamerikā, mēs piedāvājam jums jaunāko informāciju par niršanu ar akvalangu, sākot no niršanas ceļojumu galamērķiem un godīgiem aprīkojuma pārskatiem līdz ekspertu padomiem, ziņām un iedvesmojošiem zemūdens stāstiem.

Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esat pieredzējis nirējs vai tikai sāciet savu zemūdens ceļojumu, mūsu saturs ir izstrādāts, lai jūs būtu informēts, iedvesmotu un būtu gatavs nākamajai niršanai. Ienāciet, izpētiet un uzturiet savienojumu ar niršanas pasauli kopā ar mums! Pievienojieties mums un nekad nepalaidiet garām nevienu piedzīvojumu!

Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumiem, lūdzu, izmantojiet tālāk norādīto kontaktinformāciju:

📩 E-pasts: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Vai jums patīk niršana ar akvalangu? Abonējiet tūlīt, lai saņemtu padomus par niršanu, pārskatus par aprīkojumu, padomus par niršanu, niršanu, niršanas ziņas un zemūdens stāstus!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Kā uzstādīt sānos montējamu cilindru?

@martink72 #askmark Kā piestiprināt mirgojošu gaismu pie sava divcilindra vai viena cilindra, lai mans draugs varētu mani redzēt/atrast pat sliktas redzamības apstākļos vai naktī? Tipiskā šo lietu aukliņa vienmēr ļauj gaismai krist uz leju un to aizsegt. Lūdzu, apmeklējiet mūsu tīmekļa vietni, lai uzzinātu vairāk par niršanu, zemūdens fotografēšanu, padomus un ieteikumus, kā arī ceļojumu pārskatus: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Svarīgas saistītās saites, kurām sekot 🔗 Saņemiet 15% atlaidi starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam! Izmantojiet kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Iegādājieties niršanas aprīkojumu šeit: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Sazinieties ar mums. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Tēmas: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Mājaslapa: https://divernet.com/ Mājaslapa: https://godivingshow.com/ Mājaslapa: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumiem: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Ieteiktie videoklipi jums: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/Vltch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAoL ▶️ HCpnu4️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ Par žurnālu “Scuba Diver Magazine”. Laipni lūdzam žurnālā “Scuba Diver Magazine”! Mēs aizraujamies ar visu, kas saistīts ar zemūdens pasauli. Kā bezmaksas žurnāls Eiropā, ANZ un Ziemeļamerikā, mēs piedāvājam jums jaunāko informāciju par niršanu ar akvalangu, sākot no episkiem niršanas ceļojumu galamērķiem un godīgiem aprīkojuma apskatiem līdz ekspertu padomiem, jaunumiem un iedvesmojošiem zemūdens stāstiem. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esat pieredzējis nirējs vai tikai sākat savu zemūdens ceļojumu, mūsu saturs ir izstrādāts, lai jūs būtu informēts, iedvesmots un sagatavots nākamajai niršanai. Ienirstiet, izpētiet un palieciet savienoti ar niršanas pasauli kopā ar mums! Pievienojieties mums un nekad nepalaidiet garām nevienu piedzīvojumu! Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumu gadījumā, lūdzu, izmantojiet tālāk norādīto kontaktinformāciju: 📩 E-pasts: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Patīk niršana ar akvalangu? Abonējiet jau tagad, lai saņemtu niršanas ceļojumu padomus, aprīkojuma apskatus, padomus par niršanu ar akvalangu, episkas niršanas, niršanas jaunumus un zemūdens stāstus! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Kā piestiprināt mirgojošu gaismu pie sava divcilindra vai viena cilindra, lai mans draugs mani varētu redzēt/atrast pat sliktas redzamības apstākļos vai naktī? Tipiskā šo lietu aukliņa vienmēr ļauj gaismai krist uz leju un to aizsedz.
Lūdzu, apmeklējiet mūsu vietni, lai uzzinātu vairāk par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfijām, padomiem un ceļojumu ziņojumiem: https://divernet.com/

✅ Svarīgas filiāļu saites, kurām sekot

🔗 Saņemiet 15% atlaidi starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam! Lietošanas kods: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Iegādājieties Scuba Gears šeit:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Sazinieties ar mums.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Pavedieni: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Vietne: https://divernet.com/
Vietne: https://godivingshow.com/
Vietne: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Biznesa jautājumiem: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬 Jums ieteiktie video:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Par žurnālu Scuba Diver.

Laipni lūdzam žurnālā Scuba Diver! Mēs esam kaislīgi par visu, kas saistīts ar zemūdens pasauli. Kā bezmaksas izplatīšanas žurnāls Eiropā, ANZ un Ziemeļamerikā, mēs piedāvājam jums jaunāko informāciju par niršanu ar akvalangu, sākot no niršanas ceļojumu galamērķiem un godīgiem aprīkojuma pārskatiem līdz ekspertu padomiem, ziņām un iedvesmojošiem zemūdens stāstiem.

Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esat pieredzējis nirējs vai tikai sāciet savu zemūdens ceļojumu, mūsu saturs ir izstrādāts, lai jūs būtu informēts, iedvesmotu un būtu gatavs nākamajai niršanai. Ienāciet, izpētiet un uzturiet savienojumu ar niršanas pasauli kopā ar mums! Pievienojieties mums un nekad nepalaidiet garām nevienu piedzīvojumu!

Uzņēmējdarbības jautājumiem, lūdzu, izmantojiet tālāk norādīto kontaktinformāciju:

📩 E-pasts: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Vai jums patīk niršana ar akvalangu? Abonējiet tūlīt, lai saņemtu padomus par niršanu, pārskatus par aprīkojumu, padomus par niršanu, niršanu, niršanas ziņas un zemūdens stāstus!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Kā es varu piestiprināt sev mirgojošu gaismas stroboskopu, lai mans draugs mani varētu redzēt? #askmark #niršanaarskūle

Apmeklējiet Wakatobi kūrorta vietni: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% atlaide starptautiskajam eSIM piedāvājumam, lietošanas kods: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.Scubadivermag.com/Scubadiving: https://www.ESGEARcubaurdiverASmag. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------MŪSU VIETNE https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskatu vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ akvalangu ziņas, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu pārskatu vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

Apmeklējiet Wakatobi kūrorta vietni:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs

15% atlaide starptautiskā eSIM piedāvājuma izmantošanas kods: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR IEGĀDE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā video sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta, lai aizstātu profesionālus SCUBA apmācības vai ieteikumus katram ražotājam. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj kvalificēta niršanas instruktora apmācību vai īpašas aprīkojuma ražotāju prasības.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Vai šis ir visu laiku labākais niršanas centrs? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Apmaksa

SAZINĀSIMIES!

Saņemiet iknedēļas visu Divernet jaunumu un rakstu apkopojumu Akvalangu maska
Mēs nesūtam surogātpastu! Izlasiet mūsu Privātuma politiku vairāk info.
Apmaksa
Paziņot par
viesis

0 komentāri
Visvairāk balsojuši
jaunākais Vecākie
Iekšējās atsauksmes
Skatīt visus komentārus
Jaunākie komentāri
S Zivs: 5 Fakti par koraļļu rifiem, kas jāzina ikvienam
Aidans Kārlijs: Nirējs iet bojā pēc tam, kad dzinās pakaļ GoPro kamerai
Aidans Kārlijs: Nirējs iet bojā pēc tam, kad dzinās pakaļ GoPro kamerai
Aidans Kārlijs: Nirējs iet bojā pēc tam, kad dzinās pakaļ GoPro kamerai
Stīvs Vainmens: FIB arestē bēguļojošu niršanas instruktoru par seksuālām apsūdzībām
Jaunākās Ziņas
Sunglasses maker helps fund PADI AWARE Sunglasses maker helps fund PADI AWARE
Ieslodzīts: Niršanas veikala īpašnieks, kurš pameta brīvo nirēju vienatnē Ieslodzīts: Niršanas veikala īpašnieks, kurš pameta brīvo nirēju vienatnē
Atenboro filma, kurā skarbi tiek nosodīta aizsargājamo jūras teritoriju tralēšana Atenboro filma, kurā skarbi tiek nosodīta aizsargājamo jūras teritoriju tralēšana
Nirējs iet bojā, uzsākot superjahtas glābšanas darbus Sicīlijā Nirējs iet bojā, uzsākot superjahtas glābšanas darbus Sicīlijā
FIB arestē bēguļojošu niršanas instruktoru par seksuālām apsūdzībām FIB arestē bēguļojošu niršanas instruktoru par seksuālām apsūdzībām
Nirēji identificē holandiešu zelta drudža kuģa vraku Austrālijā Nirēji identificē holandiešu zelta drudža kuģa vraku Austrālijā
Savienoties ar mums
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Pavedieni Tiktok
Šajā vietnē neattiecinātie attēli ir fotogrāfa autortiesības.
Sazinieties ar žurnālu DIVER sīkāku informāciju.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Pavedieni Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Visas tiesības aizsargātas.
Dāvanu abonementi
Abonējiet par £3/mēn