Lielākais tiešsaistes resurss nirējiem
Lielākais tiešsaistes resurss nirējiem
Meklēt
Aizveriet šo meklēšanas lodziņu.

Azores declares Europe’s biggest MPA network

Sekojiet Divernet pakalpojumā Google ziņas
Abonējiet mūsu iknedēļas biļetenu
The Portuguese man o' war (Physalia physalis) or bluebottle is a marine hydrozoan found in the Atlantic and has numerous microscopic venomous cnidocytes that deliver a painful sting powerful enough to kill fish and even, in some cases, humans. It is not a jellyfish but a siphonophore, made up of many smaller units called zooids but operating as a single individual (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
The Portuguese man o' war (Physalia physalis) or bluebottle is a marine hydrozoan found in the Atlantic and has numerous microscopic venomous cnidocytes that deliver a painful sting powerful enough to kill fish and even, in some cases, humans. It is not a jellyfish but a siphonophore, made up of many smaller units called zooids but operating as a single individual (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

And National Geographic Pristine Seas, which took part in the scientific explorations to establish the most important areas to protect, shares its views – along with eight marine species that characterise this mid-Atlantic attraction for divers. Photography by Manu San Félix

The biggest Marine Protected Area (MPA) network in Europe is being established in mid-Atlantic around the Azores, a decision that was made in advance of the current UN Biodiversity Conference. The COP16 summit aims to assess progress on the ‘30×30’ global goal to protect 30% of the planet by 2030.  

The Azores, nine islands forming a region of Portugal, has approved legislation to set up RAMPA, the Azores Marine Protected Area Network, over an area of 287,000sq km.

Fifteen per cent of its waters are being designated as fully protected and 15% as highly protected, with fishing and other extractive activities either restricted or banned.

The Azores is one of the few places on Earth where Chilean devil rays (Mobula tarapacana) gather in large groups. The islands are the northern-most distribution limit for mobulid rays in the Atlantic and globally. Their elusive behaviour has limited understanding and conservation of mobulids (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
The Azores is one of the few places on Earth where Chilean devil rays (Mobula tarapacana) gather in large groups. The islands represent the northernmost distribution limit for mobulid rays in the Atlantic and globally (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Senatnīgās jūras)

Among marine life said to be safeguarded will be deep-sea corals, whales, dolphins, sharks, manta rays, fish species and hydrothermal vent ecosystems.

“This is an achievement for the Azoreans, with the region leading by example at national, European and international levels in the protection and management of a vital part of our planet: the sea,” said Azores president José Manuel Bolieiro of the move.

The blacktail comber (Serranus atricauda) lives on rocky bottoms, from the shallow subtidal down to about 150m depth and is an important commercial species with increasing landings in Portuguese ports (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
The blacktail comber (Serranus atricauda) lives on rocky bottoms, from the shallow subtidal down to about 150m depth and is an important commercial species with increasing landings in Portuguese ports (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Senatnīgās jūras)

“We hope our decision inspires other regions, who must act to ensure the future health of the planet.”

The target of protecting 30% of land and ocean by 2030 was set by delegates to the last international summit in 2022, but two years on only 8% of the ocean enjoys any level of protection, while less than 3% is fully or highly protected.  

Sabella spallanzanii, also known as the Mediterranean or European fanworm, featherduster worm and pencilworm, is native to shallow waters in the north-eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Sabella spallanzanii, also known as the Mediterranean or European fanworm, featherduster or pencilworm, is native to shallow waters in the north-eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Senatnīgās jūras)

Model of ocean protection

“As negotiators gather in Cali, Colombia to assess the state of nature protection, the case of the Azores provides a model of ocean protection for the world to follow,” said National Geographic Pristine Seas founder Enric Sala.

“What is so remarkable about the new protected area network is not only its massive size, but also the fact that so many local groups worked together to make it happen.

“Government officials, scientists, industry representatives and local citizens banded together to devise a system of protection that works for everyone.

Shortfin mako sharks (Isurus oxyrinchus) were observed at 23% of pelagic sampling stations, but are IUCN-classified as Endangered (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Shortfin mako sharks (Isurus oxyrinchus) were observed at 23% of Azores pelagic sampling stations, but are IUCN-classified as Endangered (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Senatnīgās jūras)

“With new research revealing that we need about 190,000 small MPAs in coastal regions and 300 large MPAs in remote, offshore areas by the end of 2030 to achieve the 30×30 goal, it is encouraging to see the Azores move the world in the right direction.

“Now it’s time for other regions worldwide to follow their lead,” said Sala. “However, it’s important that we don’t protect just any 30% but the right 30% to achieve the greatest biodiversity, climate and food supply benefits MPAs can offer.” 

The blue seadragon (Glaucus atlanticus) is a pelagic nudibranch that floats using the surface tension of the water to stay upside-down. It preys on other larger pelagic organisms – even the Portuguese man o' war (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
The blue seadragon (Glaucus atlanticus) is a pelagic nudibranch that floats using the surface tension of the water to stay upside-down. It preys on other larger pelagic organisms – even the Portuguese man o' war (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Senatnīgās jūras)

Priority area

In 2018, in partnership with the regional government, local scientists, the Waitt Institute, Oceano Azul Foundation and other partners, Pristine Seas participated in scientific expeditions in the Azores to help identify priority areas for protection.

Its team of international and local scientists and film-makers conduct research at the request of governments looking to fulfil their commitments to ocean protection. 

Using hi-tech tools such as underwater cameras to assess coastal, open sea and deep sea areas, the expeditions added new information about their biodiversity, as well as the impact of human activity.

While hunting, sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) will dive for 40-50 minutes at time, with surface intervals of 10 to 20min in between. They are second only to Cuvier's beaked whale as the deepest-diving air-breathing animal on the planet, having been recorded at 2,250m (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
While hunting, sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) will dive for 40-50 minutes at time, with surface intervals of 10-20min. They are second only to Cuvier's beaked whale as the planet’s deepest-diving air-breathing animal, having been recorded at 2,250m (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Senatnīgās jūras)

“We witnessed that the marine ecosystems of the Azores are one of the most diverse and dynamic in the North Atlantic,” said Pristine Seas chief scientist Alan Friedlander who, like Sala, took part in the scientific exploration of the area. 

“The unique geographical location of the archipelago, combined with its complex underwater topography, includes seamounts, hydrothermal vents, and deep-sea habitats that support unique and diverse biological communities of high conservation value.

A school of triggerfish (Balistes carolinensis) at Flores island (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Sea)
A school of triggerfish (Balistes carolinensis) at Flores island (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Senatnīgās jūras)

“The health and sustainability of the Azores’ marine environment are crucial not only for local communities but also for global marine biodiversity, climate stability, and oceanic health. Protecting this ecosystem is essential for preserving its ecological, economic, and cultural values.”

Kopš 2008, National Geographic Senatnīgās jūras says it has conducted more than 45 expeditions around the world and helped to establish 29 marine reserves covering more than 6.8 million sq km of ocean.

Arī pakalpojumā Divernet: LIETA SLĒGTA? STRĪCĀ MPA IZPILDE IR VISPĀRĒJĀS IEDZĒMES, PRISTINE SEAS KICKS OFF 5-YEAR PACIFIC VENTURE, SOCORRO PĒTĪJUMS CERĒJA APklusināt MPA KRITIKUS, PRISTINE SEAS DIVES BIKINI + 3 OTHER ATOLLS

Latest Podcast epizode no Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kā jūs izturat sekošanu niršanai, ja jūsu pēdējais ir bijis ļoti saspringts gaisa trūkuma dēļ? #scubadiving #scubadiver SAITES Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ MŪSU TĪMEKĻA LAPAS Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgā niršanas izstāde Apvienotajā Karalistē Vietne: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos ---------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- SEKOT MUMS SOCIĀLO MEDIJU FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https:// ://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai atrastu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kā jūs izturat sekošanu niršanai, ja jūsu pēdējais ir bijis ļoti saspringts gaisa trūkuma dēļ?
#akvalangs #akvalangs #akvalangs
SAITES

Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Iekārtu iegāde: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Vai atgriezties ūdenī pēc sliktas niršanas? #AskMark #akvalangs

Scuba.com vietnes saite: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -pārnesums ------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------- Mūsu vietņu vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ SCUBA Niršana, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskatu vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Akvalangu ziņas, Zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumu vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais Dive Show Apvienotajā Karalistē Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos ---------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ SEKOT MUMS SOCIĀLO MEDIJU FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs esam partneri ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai iegūtu visu nepieciešamo. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora. 00:00 Ievads 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specifikācijas 09:40 Pārskats

Scuba.com vietnes saite:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Iekārtu iegāde: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.
00: 00 ievads
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Izpakošana
03:51 Spec
09:40 Apskats

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 nabas kabatas pārskats #Unboxing #Review

Šonedēļ Podcast apraidā profesionālie niršanas ceļveži Filipīnās atrodas karstā ūdenī pēc tam, kad ir saņemts paziņojums, ka daži pieņem samaksu par vārdu iegravēšanu koraļļos, ​​kā rezultātā varas iestādes četrkāršo atlīdzību par jebkādu informāciju par vainīgajiem. LL foršais Dž nesen pastāstīja Guardian, ka anamatroniskā haizivs Deep Blue Sea viņu gandrīz noslīcināja. Un kāds bijušais Jūras spēku ūdenslīdējs ir nolēmis kļūt par pirmo, kas peld pa Anglijas kanālu uz muguras. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskatu vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ akvalangu ziņas, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu pārskatu vietne : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgā niršanas izstāde Apvienotajā Karalistē Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos -------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- SEKOT MUMS SOCIĀLO MEDIJU FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu. Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.

Šonedēļ Podcast apraidā profesionālie niršanas ceļveži Filipīnās atrodas karstā ūdenī pēc tam, kad ir saņemts paziņojums, ka daži pieņem samaksu par vārdu iegravēšanu koraļļos, ​​kā rezultātā varas iestādes četrkāršo atlīdzību par jebkādu informāciju par vainīgajiem. LL foršais Dž nesen pastāstīja Guardian, ka anamatroniskā haizivs Deep Blue Sea viņu gandrīz noslīcināja. Un kāds bijušais Jūras spēku ūdenslīdējs ir nolēmis kļūt par pirmo, kas peld pa Anglijas kanālu uz muguras.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Kļūsti par fanu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Iekārtu iegāde: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
MŪSU MĀJAS LAPAS

Vietne: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Niršana ar akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, akvalangu aprīkojuma apskati
Vietne: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ziņas par akvalangu, zemūdens fotogrāfija, padomi un padomi, ceļojumu ziņojumi
Vietne: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Vienīgais niršanas šovs Apvienotajā Karalistē
Vietne: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklāmai mūsu zīmolos
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seko mums sociālajos plašsaziņas līdzekļos

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Mēs sadarbojamies ar https://www.scuba.com un https://www.mikesdivestore.com, lai nodrošinātu visu nepieciešamo aprīkojumu. Apsveriet iespēju izmantot iepriekš norādīto saistīto saiti, lai atbalstītu kanālu.

Šajā videoklipā sniegtā informācija nav paredzēta un nav domāta kā profesionālās KUVA apmācības aizstājējs. Viss saturs, ieskaitot tekstu, grafiku, attēlus un informāciju, kas ietverts šajā video, ir paredzēts tikai vispārīgai informācijai un neaizstāj apmācību no kvalificēta niršanas instruktora.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Gidi tika apmaksāti Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Ielādēt vairāk... Apmaksa

SAZINĀSIMIES!

Saņemiet iknedēļas visu Divernet jaunumu un rakstu apkopojumu Akvalangu maska
Mēs nesūtam surogātpastu! Izlasiet mūsu Privātuma politiku vairāk info.

Apmaksa
Paziņot par
viesis

0 komentāri
Visvairāk balsojuši
jaunākais Vecākie
Iekšējās atsauksmes
Skatīt visus komentārus
Jaunākie komentāri
Orca Dive: 10 labākie zemūdens fotografēšanas padomi
John Dryden: Lusitānijas šoks
Spoku nirējs: Atvienota šļūtene izraisīja Scapa ūdenslīdēja nāvi
Bonija Goglere: 52 profesionāļu nirēju iecienītākās vietējās niršanas vietas
ron: Ūdenslīdējs mirst Meksikā, veicot solo cenote zondi
Nesenā Ziņas
Niršanas gadījumu skaits palielinās, saka BSAC, taču tai ir arī labas ziņas Niršanas gadījumu skaits palielinās, saka BSAC, taču tai ir arī labas ziņas
Apvienotajā Karalistē tiek pārdoti tūkstošiem kuģu vraku priekšmetu Apvienotajā Karalistē tiek pārdoti tūkstošiem kuģu vraku priekšmetu
Quake paslēpa kuģa avāriju, taču zinātne to atrada Quake paslēpa kuģa avāriju, taču zinātne to atrada
Rozā jūras fani pirmo reizi audzēti Lielbritānijā Rozā jūras fani pirmo reizi audzēti Lielbritānijā
Priekšējās rindas sēdekļi Titania kuģa vraka atklāšanai Priekšējās rindas sēdekļi Titania kuģa vraka atklāšanai
Kuprītis, atgriezies jūrā pēc nokļūšanas Skotijā Kuprītis, atgriezies jūrā pēc nokļūšanas Skotijā

Sazinieties ar mums

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Šajā vietnē neattiecinātie attēli ir fotogrāfa autortiesības.
Sazinieties ar žurnālu DIVER sīkāku informāciju.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Visas tiesības aizsargātas.

0
Patīk jūsu domas, lūdzu, komentējiet.x